17 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country to 1,146.

The ministry said the new cases consist of 11 males and six females with ages ranging from four months to 71 years. Seven of them have addresses in St Thomas, three in St James, two in St Catherine, and the others are each from Kingston and St Andrew, St Mary, St Ann, St Elizabeth and Manchester.

The ministry noted further that six of the new cases are imported, having arrived from the United States in early July, while five are contacts of confirmed cases. The other six are now under investigation, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the country also recorded six additional recoveries, pushing the island's total recoveries to 770.

