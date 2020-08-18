17 new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country to 1,146.
The ministry said the new cases consist of 11 males and six females with ages ranging from four months to 71 years. Seven of them have addresses in St Thomas, three in St James, two in St Catherine, and the others are each from Kingston and St Andrew, St Mary, St Ann, St Elizabeth and Manchester.
The ministry noted further that six of the new cases are imported, having arrived from the United States in early July, while five are contacts of confirmed cases. The other six are now under investigation, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the ministry said the country also recorded six additional recoveries, pushing the island's total recoveries to 770.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy