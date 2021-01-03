18-y-o Samantha Allen missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Eighteen-year-old Samantha Allen of Stonehenge in St James has been missing since December 22.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports are that Allen was supposed to meet her father at Cambridge in the parish, but never showed up. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Samantha Allen is being asked to contact the Cambridge Police at 876-912-2266, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.