18-y-o Shaneil Reid missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eighteen-year-old Shaneil Reid otherwise called 'Chulups' of St Johns Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, September 29.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and has a tattoo of flowers on her index finger.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Shaneil was last seen at home about 1:15 pm, wearing a black merino, multi-coloured tights and a pair of red-and-black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaneil Reid is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.