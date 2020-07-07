18-y-o Zenique Allen missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eighteen-year-old Zenique Allen of Lindo Avenue, Elletson Flat in Kingston has been missing since Monday, July 6.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Papine police are that about 6:00 pm, Allen was last seen at home wearing a black blouse, white sweat pants and a pair of white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zenique Allen is being asked to contact the Papine Police Station at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.