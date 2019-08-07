18-y-o Zeraldo Deer of African Gardens missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eighteen-year-old Zeraldo Deer otherwise called 'Terro', of Bottom River, African Gardens in Kingston 7, has been reported missing since Thursday, July 25.

Deer is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Reports from the August Town Police are that Deer was last seen on Reserve Road in African Gardens about 10:00 am, dressed in a blue T-shirt, black pants and a pair of gold-coloured sneakers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zeraldo Deer is being asked to contact the August Town Police at 876-927-2184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.