18-y-o bartender Alliyah Allen missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eighteen-year-old Alliyah Allen, otherwise called 'Chrissy', a bartender of Majesty Garden, Kingston 11, has been missing since Friday, November 27.

Allen is of dark complexion and slim build. She was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alliyah Allen is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.