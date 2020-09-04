18-y-o charged after being accused of stealing from relative
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A teen has been charged with larceny in connection with an incident at his home in St Catherine on Friday, August 14.
Charged is 18-year-old D'Angello Dennis of Berkshire Court, Spanish Town in the parish.
Reports from the Spanish Town police indicate that Dennis allegedly stole property belonging to a relative from the dwelling they shared. The police were summoned and Dennis was taken into custody. He later took the police to a pawn shop where the property was recovered.
The police said Dennis was charged on Wednesday, September 2 and is scheduled to appear before the Spanish Town Parish Court on Tuesday, September 15.
