18-y-o charged following shooting that left young girl injured

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged based on allegations that he opened gunfire at a man and injured an 11-year-old girl who was playing with friends in Kingston.

Orette Robinson otherwise called “Ashman” has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following the June 5 incident.

According to police reports, around 11:05 am, the child was on Mexico Way playing with friends when the accused approached and opened gunfire at a man, who managed to escape.

The police said the girl was seen with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.

Robinson was subsequently picked up by the police and charged.

His court date is being finalised.