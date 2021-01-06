18-y-o charged with Christmas Day murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Eighteen-year-old Preston Evans has been charged in connection with the Christmas Day murder of a construction worker on Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.

Dead is 21-year-old Romaine Atkinson.

The police said that about 2:20 pm, Atkinson was at home when he was allegedly pounced upon by Evans, who shot him several times.

Atkinson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Evans was arrested charged on Monday and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.