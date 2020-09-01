18-y-o charged with having sex with minor

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A Westmoreland teenager has been charged with having sex with a person under 16 in connection to an incident which happened in Congress, Whitehouse in the parish.

According to the police, the 18-year-old was arrested and charged yesterday.

The police said that he and the minor were allegedly involved in a relationship and on Wednesday, January 1, the minor visited his home, and the two reportedly had sexual intercourse.

The matter was reported to the police and he fled the area.

He was later apprehended and the charge laid.