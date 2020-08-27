18-y-o charged with house-breaking, larceny

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A St Elizabeth teenager has been charged with house-breaking and larceny following an incident in his Elim district community on Thursday, August 13.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Shimar Forde.

According to the police, the complainant left his house about 5:00 pm, and when he returned discovered that several items were missing, including:

• One double mattress

• One entertainment centre

• One 32-inch Black Star television set

• One Roshan four-burner gas stove

• One QFX DVD player

• One Petcom cylinder

• One suitcase containing sheets, towels, clothes and $ 150,000.

The police said their investigation resulted in the recovery of several of the items on Thursday, August 20.

Forde was arrested and subsequently charged.

A date for him to appear in court is being arranged, the cops have said.