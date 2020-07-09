18-y-o charged with relative's murder

ST MARY, Jamaica— A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of 44-year-old Omar Morlock in Dry River district, Annotto Bay in St Mary.

Charged is 18-year-old Lamar Hunter otherwise called 'Toby'.

According to the police, Hunter was at home on Sunday, July 5, when a dispute developed between him and Morlock after Morlock accused him of stealing $2,000.

Reports are that Hunter left the house and was walking along the roadway when Morlock followed him. Hunter then allegedly used a knife to stab Morlock in the chest.

He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hunter was subsequently arrested and a knife reportedly taken from him.