18-y-o girl on firearm charges granted bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The eighteen-year-old female who was arrested and charged in relation to a shooting incident in Allman Town, Kingston on October 29, was this morning granted bail.

Aaliyah Bascoe was charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

According to the Constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), Bascoe, who is from Stephen Street, also in Allman Town, is accused of orchestrating the shooting injury of a man with whom she allegedly had an altercation.

Lawmen say she was caught by the Kingston Central Police on Sunday, November 3 after initially escaping from the scene of the incident at Heroes Circle.

She was charged following an interview with her attorney.

When the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning, Bascoe was offered $100,000 bail with one or three sureties following a successful bail application by her attorney Kymberli Whittaker.

Bascoe is expected to return to court on December 16.

As part of her bail condition, Bascoe is not to interfere with the witness in the case. A stop order was also put in place.

Racquel Porter