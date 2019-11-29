18-y-o girl on firearm charges granted bail
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The eighteen-year-old female who was arrested and charged in relation to a shooting incident in Allman Town, Kingston on October 29, was this morning granted bail.
Aaliyah Bascoe was charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.
According to the Constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), Bascoe, who is from Stephen Street, also in Allman Town, is accused of orchestrating the shooting injury of a man with whom she allegedly had an altercation.
Lawmen say she was caught by the Kingston Central Police on Sunday, November 3 after initially escaping from the scene of the incident at Heroes Circle.
She was charged following an interview with her attorney.
When the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning, Bascoe was offered $100,000 bail with one or three sureties following a successful bail application by her attorney Kymberli Whittaker.
Bascoe is expected to return to court on December 16.
As part of her bail condition, Bascoe is not to interfere with the witness in the case. A stop order was also put in place.
Racquel Porter
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy