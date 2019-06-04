18-y-o shot dead, four shot and injured in Waterford

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An 18-year-old labourer was shot dead while four others were shot and injured by unknown assailants on Nerissa Way in the parish yesterday.

He has been identified as Alexander Walker otherwise called 'Max'of a Waterford address.

Reports from the Waterford police are that about 8:40 pm, the five people were at a shop when two men armed with guns pounced upon them and opened gunfire hitting them several times.

They were taken to hospital where Walker was pronounced dead. The others were treated and released.

Investigations are ongoing.