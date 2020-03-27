18-year-old becomes latest road accident victim

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Eighteen-year-old Cardo Bailey was killed in a vehicular crash this morning on Barbican Road, Kingston 8.

According to the police, Bailey who is from Grants Pen Avenue, Kingston 8 was driving along Barbican Road about 8: 30 am, when he reportedly lost control of the motor vehicle.

He was flung from the vehicle into a concrete wall, causing him to sustain multiple injuries, the police said.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.