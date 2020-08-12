18 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. These cases bring the island's tally to 1,065.

At the same time, recoveries remain at 753. The country is now managing 236 active cases across the island, including six moderately ill patients and one critically ill patient. Sixty-two cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin.

Nine females and nine males with ages ranging from 13 to 60 years make up the 18 new cases recorded today. Among them are two imported cases from the USA with addresses in St Catherine and Clarendon. Fourteen of the new cases were identified from community surveillance activities in St Thomas and are classified as contacts of a confirmed case. The remaining two cases were identified from general hospital and surveillance activities in St Catherine, and are currently under investigation.

Jamaica now has 388 imported cases; 337 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 75 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine and 29 are under investigation.