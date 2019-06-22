19-round JDF gun salute for Edward Seaga

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will tomorrow, Sunday, June 23, fire a 19-round gun salute in honour of the late former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga.

Seaga, Jamaica's fifth prime minister, serving from 1980 to 1989, died on May 28 and will be interred tomorrow.

The first salvo will be fired when the funeral procession leaves the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity for National Heroes' Park, where interment will take place. The funeral service is scheduled to start at noon at the cathedral.

Thereafter, 18 other rounds will be fired at equal intervals, with the last one occurring at the time the gun carriage with the casket arrives at the Cenotaph at National Heroes' Park. The bearer party will then take the casket from the gun carriage and march to the graveside.

Gun salutes are customarily observed at State or official funerals and for certain State visits.