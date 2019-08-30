19-y-o Charlton Avenue, St Andrew youth reported missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Nineteen-year-old Robert Thompson of a Charlton Avenue address in Kingston 8 has been reported missing since Wednesday, August 28.

Thompson is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that Thompson was last seen in his community dressed in a black shirt with white stripes, blue jeans and a pair of black and blue slippers about 1:00 pm. All efforts to contact him since have proven futile.

Anyone knowing Thompson's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.