19-y-o Chinesa Searchwell missing

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Nineteen-year-old Chinesa Searchwell of Top Brown's Gully, Morant Bay, St Thomas has been missing since Sunday, August 30.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall with black spots around her eyes. She has a high pitched voice.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that Searchwell was last seen at home about 2:15 pm, and has not been heard from since. She was last seen sporting blonde braided hair, white shorts and white blouse. All efforts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chinesa Searchwell is asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, 876-326-505, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.