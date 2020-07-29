19-y-o Nickeisha Gallimore missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Nineteen-year-old Nickeisha Gallimore of Denbigh Crescent, May Pen in Clarendon has been missing since yesterday, Tuesday, July 28.

She is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that Gallimore left home dressed in a floral blouse, red skirt and a pair of black shoes. Efforts to contact her have been proven futile.

Anyone knowing Nickeisha's whereabouts is being asked to contact the May Pen police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.