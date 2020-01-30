19-y-o Ryheem Edwards missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nineteen-year-old Ryheem Edwards, an unemployed man of North Street in Kingston, has been missing since Wednesday, January 29.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Papine police are that Edwards was last seen at home about 11:30 am wearing a black merino, grey shorts and a pair of white Reebok sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ryheem Edwards is being asked to contact the Papine Police Station at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.