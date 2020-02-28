19-y-o St James man charged for assaulting woman
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Nineteen-year-old Nickardo Morris, who was one of three men accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman with firearms and machetes on Union Street in St James on Wednesday, February 19, has been charged by the police.
According to the police, the woman was standing on the roadway, about 3:00 pm when Morris, who is of Barnett Lane in the parish, and two other men approached her.
An argument reportedly developed and the men used a firearm and machetes to threaten her.
The woman reported her ordeal to the police, and Morris was arrested after he was pointed out by complainant.
He was subsequently charged with assault at common law.
The other two men are currently being sought by the police.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy