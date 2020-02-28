19-y-o St James man charged for assaulting woman

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Nineteen-year-old Nickardo Morris, who was one of three men accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman with firearms and machetes on Union Street in St James on Wednesday, February 19, has been charged by the police.

According to the police, the woman was standing on the roadway, about 3:00 pm when Morris, who is of Barnett Lane in the parish, and two other men approached her.

An argument reportedly developed and the men used a firearm and machetes to threaten her.

The woman reported her ordeal to the police, and Morris was arrested after he was pointed out by complainant.

He was subsequently charged with assault at common law.

The other two men are currently being sought by the police.