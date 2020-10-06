19-y-o accused of shooting taxi driver, stealing vehicle

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 19-year-old St James man is accused of robbing a taxi driver of his motor vehicle at gun point nearly two months ago.

The accused, Alonzo Vincent of Rose Heights in St James, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, the complainant, who operates a taxi, was en route to Farm Heights when Vincent, who posed as a passenger, brandished a firearm and instructed him to exit the vehicle.

It is further reported that Vincent opened gunfire at the complainant, hitting him several times before escaping in the motor vehicle. The complainant was taken to hospital by a motorist.

Vincent was arrested on Friday, September 25 and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.