19-year-old with 'Tommy Lee' tattoo missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Nineteen-year-old Akeem Wint, otherwise called 'Fydo', of Trinidad Road, Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, September 5.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall, and has the words 'Tommy Lee' tattooed on his left arm.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 10:00 pm, Wint was last seen on West Bay Farm Road, also in Kingston 11, dressed in a black shirt, blue shorts and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akeem Wint is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photo of Akeem Wint was available at the time of this publication.