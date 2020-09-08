19-year-old with 'Tommy Lee' tattoo missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Nineteen-year-old Akeem Wint, otherwise called 'Fydo', of Trinidad Road, Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, September 5.
He is of dark complexion, slim build, about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall, and has the words 'Tommy Lee' tattooed on his left arm.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 10:00 pm, Wint was last seen on West Bay Farm Road, also in Kingston 11, dressed in a black shirt, blue shorts and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have failed.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akeem Wint is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
No photo of Akeem Wint was available at the time of this publication.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy