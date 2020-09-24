193 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 193 new cases of the coronavirus and another death in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 91 males and 101 females, while one is under investigation. They age range is from 11 months to 84 years.
This brings the country's total confirmed cases since the outbreak to 5,588.
Of the new cases, 81 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 42 are from St Catherine, 17 are from St James, 14 from St Ann, 10 from Clarendon, six each from St Elizabeth, St Mary and Westmoreland, five from St Thomas, three from Portland, and one each from Hanover, Manchester and Trelawny.
The ministry said one of the new cases is imported, four locally transmitted (not epidemiologically linked), while 188 are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the ministry said the latest death is a 58-year-old female of a Manchester address who was formerly reported as under investigation.
The death toll now stands at 77.
The ministry also reported that 46 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 1,490.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
