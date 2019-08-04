1952 Olympian LaBeach to receive 'Brand Jamaica Living Legend Award' in NY

WASHINGTON DC, United States — A member of Jamaica's 4x400 relay team at 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games will be honoured with a 'Brand Jamaica Living Legend Award' as Jamaicans in New York celebrate their island's 57th anniversary of independence.

Byron LaBeach will be given the honour on Saturday, August 10, at the Jamaican Independence Black Tie Gala, slated for the Hilton Hotel in Rye, New York. Emmy and Golden Globe nominated American/Jamaican actress Kerry Washington will also be honored at the event.

LaBeach was an alternate member of the Helsinki 'golden quartet' that included Arthur Wint, Herb McKenley, George Rhoden and Leslie Laing that struck gold in the men's 4x400m final – a historic victory in the event for Jamaica.

He was also a semi-finalist in the 100 metres at the Olympic Games in Finland, and would go on to win gold medals for Jamaica at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Mexico City in 1954 with the 4×100 metre and 4×400 metre relay teams.

An alum of St Georges College in Kingston, the celebrated Olympian was an outstanding varsity athlete at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland from 1950 to 1954, following in the footsteps of his famous Olympian brothers, Lloyd and Sam LaBeach. At the 1953 Central American Games, Byron won a silver medal in the 100 metres and a bronze medal in the 200 metres.

LaBeach, who resides in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut tri-state area, was the recipient of an Olympic Pin from president of the Jamaica Olympic Association, Christopher Samuda, at a recent service in Kingston.

Derrick Scott