19 charged for breaches of Disaster Risk Management Act in Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Eleven men and eight women were arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement Acts in Rhymesbury, York Town, Clarendon on Sunday, May 3.
Reports are that between the hours of 3:40 pm and 6:00 pm, a team of officers conducted an operation in the area, where a party was seen taking place.
The police said the approximately 50 patrons were warned to disperse and 19 people were subsequently arrested.
A monitor box, an amplifier, a number of alcoholic beverages and bingo cards were also seized, the police said.
The arrested individuals were later charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Noise Abatement Act.
They have been identified as:
- Sashane Reid, a 29-year-old of Chatteau Road, May Pen in Clarendon
- Hopalee Lindsay-Knight, a 52-year-old teacher of Rhymesbury, York Town in Clarendon
- Danique Wilkinson, a 21-year-old of Rhymesbury, York Town in Clarendon
- A female teen of Rhymesbury, York Town in Clarendon
- Lexy-Ann Anderson, a 27-year-old bartender of Toll Gate, Clarendon
- Kayon Clarke, an 18-year-old loans officer of Denbigh Crescent, May Pen in Clarendon
- Tashee Piper, a 21-year-old of Howells Content, York Town in Clarendon
- Kimmally Powell, a 25-year-old of Canaan Heights, May Pen in Clarendon
- Delroy Knight, a 57-year-old farmer of Rhymesbury, York Town in Clarendon
- Gary Roache, a 26-year-old entertainer of Rock River, Clarendon
- Winston Henry, a 30-year-old sound operator of Canaan Heights, May Pen in Clarendon
- Davian King, a 28-year-old auto-body technician of Swansea district, Osbourne Store in Clarendon
- Javed Brown a 23-year-old of Longbridge Avenue, May Pen in Clarendon
- Kemary Watt a 27-year-old of Longbridge Avenue, May Pen in Clarendon
- Nireko Briscoe, a 19-year-old farmer of Milk River, Clarendon
- Clever Dyer, a 29-year-old taxi operator of Toll Gate, Clarendon
- Eurnice McLean, a 30-year-old, disc jockey of Longbridge Avenue, May Pen in Clarendon
- Leon McNille, a 33-year-old journalist of South Street, Lionel Town in Clarendon and
- Roshell Jones, a 20-year-old of Rhymesbury, Clarendon.
Their court dates are being arranged.
