19 charged for breaches of Disaster Risk Management Act in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Eleven men and eight women were arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement Acts in Rhymesbury, York Town, Clarendon on Sunday, May 3.

Reports are that between the hours of 3:40 pm and 6:00 pm, a team of officers conducted an operation in the area, where a party was seen taking place.

The police said the approximately 50 patrons were warned to disperse and 19 people were subsequently arrested.

A monitor box, an amplifier, a number of alcoholic beverages and bingo cards were also seized, the police said.

The arrested individuals were later charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Noise Abatement Act.

They have been identified as:

Sashane Reid, a 29-year-old of Chatteau Road, May Pen in Clarendon

Hopalee Lindsay-Knight, a 52-year-old teacher of Rhymesbury, York Town in Clarendon

Danique Wilkinson, a 21-year-old of Rhymesbury, York Town in Clarendon

A female teen of Rhymesbury, York Town in Clarendon

Lexy-Ann Anderson, a 27-year-old bartender of Toll Gate, Clarendon

Kayon Clarke, an 18-year-old loans officer of Denbigh Crescent, May Pen in Clarendon

Tashee Piper, a 21-year-old of Howells Content, York Town in Clarendon

Kimmally Powell, a 25-year-old of Canaan Heights, May Pen in Clarendon

Delroy Knight, a 57-year-old farmer of Rhymesbury, York Town in Clarendon

Gary Roache, a 26-year-old entertainer of Rock River, Clarendon

Winston Henry, a 30-year-old sound operator of Canaan Heights, May Pen in Clarendon

Davian King, a 28-year-old auto-body technician of Swansea district, Osbourne Store in Clarendon

Javed Brown a 23-year-old of Longbridge Avenue, May Pen in Clarendon

Kemary Watt a 27-year-old of Longbridge Avenue, May Pen in Clarendon

Nireko Briscoe, a 19-year-old farmer of Milk River, Clarendon

Clever Dyer, a 29-year-old taxi operator of Toll Gate, Clarendon

Eurnice McLean, a 30-year-old, disc jockey of Longbridge Avenue, May Pen in Clarendon

Leon McNille, a 33-year-old journalist of South Street, Lionel Town in Clarendon and

Roshell Jones, a 20-year-old of Rhymesbury, Clarendon.

Their court dates are being arranged.