19 firearms, ammo seized in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The St James police have recovered 19 illegal firearms and a large number of ammunition during an operation in Montego Bay yesterday.

The arms cache includes 13 handguns and six rifles.

It is not clear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the find.

However, OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt that investigations are currently ongoing.

Last year the St James police removed 116 illegal guns from the streets.

Horace Hines