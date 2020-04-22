19 new COVID-19 cases; total now 252

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has just reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total number of cases in the island to 252.

Of the additional 19 cases, seven are linked to the business process outsourcing (BPO) entity, Alorica, in Portmore, St Catherine. This brings the total number of infected workers from the company to 131. Minister Tufton said information on the other nine cases will be given later. Of the remaining three cases of 10 which the minister gave details of, two cases are contacts of confirmed cases and one case is under investigation.

Of the 10 new cases, two are men and eight are women within an age range of 20 to 50 years.

Of the total number of overall positive cases, seven are from the Ministry of Health.



The health minister is currently addressing a digital press conference at the ministry.



Dr Tufton also disclosed that the number of confirmed deaths related to the virus remains at six.

