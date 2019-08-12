$19m being spent repairing St Elizabeth roads

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is currently carrying out hot mix patching activities, valued at some $19-million, on sections of 13 corridors in St Elizabeth.

Some of the roadways receiving attention include: from Pedro Cross to Lititz, Bellevue to St Mary's, Black River to Luana, Mountainside to Malvern, Redgate to Elderslie, Liliput to Lookout, Lavocia to Mountainside and the Santa Cruz Bypass.

NWA said a total of 6,000 square meters of road surface will be repaired.

The project began started on August 5 and should be wrapped up by the end of August.

Motorists are reminded to obey all posted warning and directional signs as well as the instructions of flag persons during the period of works.