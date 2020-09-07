1 new COVID-19 death, 80 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded one additional death related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as well as 80 new cases.

The deceased is an 83-year-old woman from Manchester.

There are now 34 deaths from COVID-19 recorded for the island.

The total cases now stand at 3,183.

The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (32); St Catherine (25), St Thomas (11), Portland (six), St Mary (three), Manchester (two) and Westmoreland (one).

They include 47 females, 32 males, with one sex classification being investigated. Their ages range from six months to 87 years.