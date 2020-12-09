1 new COVID-19 death, 98 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded one additional COVID-19 related death and 98 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
The death of a 60-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew brings the country's death toll to 266. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 11,369, of which 3,560 are active.
Of the 89 new cases, there were 56 males and 42 females with ages ranging from six to 95 years.
Thirty-one of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 15 in Kingston and St Andrew, 12 in St James, and 11 in Westmoreland. St Ann recorded nine while Clarendon recorded seven and St Elizabeth recorded six. Hanover, St Mary and St Thomas each reported two cases and Manchester recorded one case.
There were also 98 patient recoveries bringing the overall number of recoveries to 7,390.
