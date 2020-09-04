1 new COVID-19 death, more under investigation as Jamaica records 68 new positives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded another COVID-19 related death and 68 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new death is that of a 72-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew who was also hypertensive. The ministry said there are also three deaths in COVID-19 positive patients that are currently under investigation.

In addition, the ministry also reported another coincidental death in an individual positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the 68 new cases bring the total confirmed cases in the country since the outbreak to 2,964. Of the newly confirmed cases, 33 are females while 35 are males, with ages ranging from eight months to 76 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (30), Clarendon (15), St Catherine (eight), Manchester (six), St Ann (four), St Elizabeth (two), St James (one), Trelawny (one) and St Thomas (one).

The ministry said two of the new cases are contacts of a confirmed case while the other 66 are under investigation.

The ministry added that one more patient recovered from the virus, pushing the total recoveries to 922.

