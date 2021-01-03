1 new COVID-19 death as Jamaica passes 13,000 mark
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 90-year-old woman from Hanover is the latest COVID-19 casualty, bringing the country's death toll from the virus to 304.
Jamaica also surpassed the 13,000 mark, recording a total 13,049 cases, following the addition of 118 new cases of the virus yesterday.
St Ann was the most affected parish, recording 27 of the new cases, while Kingston and St Andrew and St James both recorded 20 cases. The remaining cases were recorded in St Mary (12); St Thomas (nine); Trelawny (seven); St Catherine (six); Manchester (four); and Hanover, Portland, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland (three each).
Of the 118 newly reported cases, there were 43 males and 75 females, with ages ranging from 49 days to 92 years.
The country also recorded 154 recoveries, pushing the total number of recoveries to 10,833.
