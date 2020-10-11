1 new COVID death, 159 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 159 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death over the past 24 hours.
This brings the number of confirmed cases to 7,718, of which 4,314 are active.
The death toll now stands at 139 following the death of a 66-year-old man from St Elizabeth.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 71 males and 86 females, with ages ranging from three to 86 years. The genders of two of the cases are still under investigation.
Thirty-three of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 35 in St James, 19 in St Elizabeth, 16 in Manchester, 13 in St Catherine, nine in St Ann and eight in Trelawny. Clarendon, Hanover and Portland recorded six cases each, St Mary recorded four, Westmoreland three, and St Thomas one.
The country also recorded 20 recoveries bringing the total number of recovered cases to 3,162.
