2,500 youngsters to perform at 2019 Grand Gala — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — About 2, 500 young people drawn from communities across the Corporate Area and St Catherine will perform at the Independence Grand Gala, which will culminate Jamaica's Emancipation and 57th Independence celebrations on Tuesday, says Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

Scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Kingston, the annual cultural showcase will feature presentations in music, drama, song and dance, by costumed and uniformed groups alongside popular local artistes.

During the event, Rita Marley and Sizzla Kalonji will be honoured for their contribution to the development of the local music industry, Grange said.

According to Grange, the Grand Gala will display the “cultural diversity that is reflective of the Jamaican motto, 'Out of many one people' as well as our theme for the Emancipation and Independence celebrations 'One Nation…One people'.”

Grange noted that the Grand Gala performers, who were trained over a three-week period, were selected from some 13 communities, adding that there are plans to increase the number of costumed groups for future events.

“More and more communities are reaching out to us, saying we want to get involved. So we expect to grow in numbers as we continue the Grand Gala. We are hoping that for our 60th anniversary we will have an extremely large and powerful presentation in the National Stadium,” she revealed.

Grange added that the annual Grand Gala event also provided an avenue for community members to earn.

“The fact that these activities are taking place creates an opportunity for an income because everybody earns something. The caterers earn something, the dressmakers, the tailors earn something and persons, who are assisting with the children, such as the marshalls, get a stipend. So, it has its economic value as well as social and cultural values,” she said.