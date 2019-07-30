$20-m road patching programme underway in Portland — NWA

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has commenced works under a $20 million hot mix road patching programme in the parish of Portland.

This latest effort by the NWA targets approximately 7,150 square metres of roadway across the parish, the agency said.

Manager, Communication & Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, said that the worst sections of some 12 roadways will be repaired. Among the road sections slated to receive attention are Cornwall Barracks to Moore Town, Muirton to Fair Prospect, Spring Bank to Stony Hill, Wakefield to Hardwar Gap, and the corridor from Swift River to Mount Hermon.

Work is currently being done along the Folly to Fair Prospect roadway and will extend to other locations later this week. The entire programme will be wrapped up within a month, the NWA said.