20-y-o Iyesha Garwood is missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Iyesha Garwood of Deanery Road, Vineyard Town, Kingston 3 has been missing since Saturday, November 14.

She is of fair complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Reports from the Vineyard Town police are that Garwood was last seen at home around 9:00 am on the day in question. Her mode of dress at the time has not been confirmed.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Vineyard Town police at (876) 922-3184, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Iyesha Garwood was available at the time of this publication.