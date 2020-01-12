20-y-o Manchester woman missing

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Jasmine Tapper of Battersea Close in Mandeville, Manchester has been missing since Friday, January 10.

She is dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Police reports are that Tapper was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jasmine Tapper is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police Station at 876-962-2250, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.