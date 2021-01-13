20-y-o nabbed for New Year's Day shopbreaking incident

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the Montego Hills Criminal Investigation Branch have charged 20-year-old Damaine Williams, otherwise called 'Demarie' of Nordale Gardens, Paradise, Norwood, with shopbreaking and larceny following an incident on New Year's Day.

Reports from the police are that about 2:30 am, Williams and another man gained entry to a shop through a window and stole several items. The incident was reported to the police and following investigations, Williams was arrested and officially charged on January 5. His accomplice is still being sought.

Williams' court date is being finalised.