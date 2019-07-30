20-y-o dies in Bahamas jet-ski accident

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Police have issued an appeal to the public to be extra careful during the holiday season while enjoying the beaches after a jet ski accident on Monday resulted in the death of a 20 year-old.

Police said that the accident occurred late Monday at Lovers Beach in Hepburn Town, northwest of here. They said that two men, whose identities have not yet been released, were riding a jet ski, when they lost control.

“One of the males swam to shore but the other never made it. Officers from the Police Marine Section along with local residents assisted in retrieving the body from water,” the police said in a statement.

They said the investigations were continuing and were “appealing to the general public during this summer season and while enjoying our waters/beaches, to properly supervise young children and young adults who are unable to swim or are not strong swimmers and to always wear a life vest”.