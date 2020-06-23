20-y-o labourer nabbed following attempted robbery in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A 20-year-old labourer has been accused of shooting a man during a robbery attempt in Johns Hall, Manchester.

He is Nicholas Logan of Bath district, Manchester. The police said he was charged on Friday with attempted robbery and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 4:15 pm last Tuesday, Logan and another man went to an establishment in Johns Hall, Manchester where they demanded money from the complainant at gunpoint. The complainant was shot and injured.

Logan was arrested and charged following an investigation.

A court date is to be announced later.