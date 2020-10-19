20-year-old charged in Hanover shooting
HANOVER, Jamaica— Twenty-year-old Ackeme Spence was yesterday charged in connection with a shooting incident in Askenish district, Hanover on Monday, April 27.
The police said that about 8:30 pm on the day in question, Spence allegedly attacked the complainant on the street and fired several shots in his direction, causing injuries to his left leg.
An investigation was launched and Spence was arrested on Thursday, October 15.
He was charged with wounding with intent following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, the police said, adding that details of his court appearance will be announced at a later date.
