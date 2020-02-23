200 pounds of ganja seized in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The Marine and Narcotics Police have intensified their investigation into the seizure of over two hundred pounds of ganja in Nain, St Elizabeth yesterday.

Police reports indicated that between the hours of 3:30 am and 9:00 pm, lawmen conducted an operation in the area where several packages containing over 200 pounds of ganja were seized. The estimated street value for the drug has not yet been ascertained.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.