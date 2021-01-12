200 tablets for children in State care

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Children in State care are being supported with virtual learning by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, through the provision of 200 tablets valued at US$38,800 under its 'One Laptop or Tablet per Child' initiative.

The devices were handed over to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) today at the agency's offices in Kingston.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan, said it is essential that the children in State care have access to all the necessary resources available to them to improve their outcomes.

“We have been trying, through the CPFSA, to create an environment where every child that is in State care has a good opportunity to be successful academically and eventually leave State care and be good contributors to the society. This is another step in giving them the opportunity to normalise their lives… and to be successful,” he said.

Morgan said the devices will be distributed across some 51 government and private homes that house the more than 4,600 children.

He noted that the ministry is seeking to procure an additional 2,000 tablets in its continued drive to provide each child with essential learning devices.

Morgan said donations have come from the Government and multilateral partners, including the United States Agency for International Development, Inter-American Development Bank, as well as members of the private sector.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer at the CPFSA, Rosalee Gage Grey, said the agency is committed to ensuring that every child in State care has a device, so that no child is left behind.

“We have logged on to the ministry's initiative, which is 'One Laptop or Tablet per Child'. We want one tablet per child in every childcare facility and our foster care programme,” she said.