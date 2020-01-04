2019 ends with $152-m Super Lotto Jackpot hit

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A Jamaican has won the last Super Lotto jackpot for 2019. The final draw for 2019 for the jackpot of $254 million was hit on Tuesday, December 31,Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has reported.

The winning numbers were 05, 06, 07, 19 and 20 with super ball 04. The lucky ticket valued at $200 entitles the winner to $152.4 million of the overall jackpot of $254 million. A $300 ticket would have entitled the winner to the entire jackpot, SVL said.

This was the second Super Lotto win for 2019. The previous winner from Barbados, walked away with J$283.5 million or equivalent of B$4.37 million.

In Jamaica the lucky ticket was purchased at JJ Mobile Phone & Company in Spanish Town, St Catherine. This is the second winning lottery ticket purchased in Spanish Town in seven weeks; the previous winner from the parish won the $45 million Lotto jackpot, SVL said.

“This win could not have been more serendipitous. We have had three major jackpot winners in the past three months and this win on the last day of 2019 is an amazing end to a fantastic year. We hope the winner will come forward quickly so they can start the New Year with their super jackpot,” Supreme Ventures Group, Vice President, Marketing, Communication and Sponsorship, Gail Abrahams, said.

The Super Lotto winner will have 90 days to come forward with the winning ticket in order to begin the process to claim their multimillion-dollar jackpot.

The next Super Lotto draw on Friday, January 3 started at $197 million.

The Super Lotto game, which began in August 2009, is the first of its kind in the Caribbean and Latin America where gamers play for a jackpot that starts at over US$1 million with a live draw that is broadcast simultaneously in Jamaica, Barbados, St Kitts & Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua, St Maarten, the US Virgin Islands and Paraguay.