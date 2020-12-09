2020 Human Development Report to be launched next week
KINGSTON, Jamaica— United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will release the 30th anniversary edition of the Human Development Report (HDR) to the world on December 15. The report will contain HDR status reports on more than 180 nations, including Jamaica.
The 2020 HDR is entitled The Next Frontier: Human development and the Anthropocene. For the first time in a relationship spanning 300,000 years, instead of the planet shaping humans, humans are shaping the planet. This is the Anthropocene: the age of humans. The report examines how humanity can navigate this new age, unpacking the relationships between people and the planet and where we go from here to transform pathways for human progress.
The global event will be addressed by Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator; HRH Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden; Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of Sweden, co-host of the launch event.
