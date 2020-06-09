2020's first shipment of Jamaican mangoes heads to the US
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Exporters Carita Jamaica and Dawson Trading Company sent 2020's first shipment of mangoes to the United States on June 7 after cementing an agreement with international buyer, Season's Farm Fresh.
According to Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), the companies will be collaborating to ship mangoes to the US three to five times weekly until the season ends, which is approximately four tons of mangoes per flight.
The export of Jamaican mangoes was delayed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
JAMPRO president Diane Edwards, said the agency is working with the exporters to support them as they increase the availability of Jamaican fresh produce internationally.
