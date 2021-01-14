2021 NLPB will be a 'breakfast less, breakfast'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The annual National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB) will be held in a virtual space, for the first time in the 41-year history of the staging of the event.

The breakfast will take place on January 21, 2021 at 7:30 am, on the various social media platforms including, Zoom, YouTube and Facebook.

Rev Stanley Clarke, chairman of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, announced that the theme selected for this year is, 'Keep Hope Alive'.

“It's not a radical or new idea but it is a timely and necessary call to all of us, that despite the challenges, we cannot give up. We must keep hope alive,” said Clarke. He noted that the theme is intended to inspire and empower all leaders in various capacities across the nation, to press on and to achieve something greater than themselves for the collective good as a nation.

Pastor Claudia Ferguson, secretary of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, announced that

there will be three prayers for the nation, one from each county. In addition, there will be two speakers, one to address the youth — Fitzroy Wickham, the 2020 Rhodes Scholar — while the main speaker will be Rev Dylan Toussaint who is a member of the Baptist denomination. She noted that there will be participation from the Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen along with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Mark Golding, leader of the Opposition.

“The annual breakfast will be attended by leaders of government, leaders from civic society and the business sector; leaders from the judiciary, members of the diplomatic core and of course leaders of church will also be in attendance,” said Ferguson.

The prayer week will commence today, January 14, 2021 and culminate on the day of the breakfast, with each day having a particular prayer focus.

This year, the project will focus on provision of tablets to schools, to be administered by the Victoria Mutual Foundation, the breakfast's major sponsor for over 30 years.

The proceeds from last year's prayer breakfast benefited the Child Resiliency Programme through the Violence Prevention Alliance.

Rev Samuel McCook, Vice Chairman of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, said, “The work that the prayer breakfast does, seeks to be a catalyst of positive change and we are greatly encouraged that the work is having a positive impact.”

Bobique Brown