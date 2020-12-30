2021 must be the Year of Caricom — Dr Keith Rowley
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The incoming chairman of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, is challenging the regional integration movement towards stronger outcomes in the year ahead.
In his message to mark the start of 2021, Rowley pointed to the Caribbean Community's relatively successful management of the health aspects of COVID-19 in 2020; however, he is also challenging the regional integration movement towards stronger outcomes in the year ahead.
“Let this be the year that we make Caricom work for us, as we build back better and construct the resilient society that will provide a safe, prosperous and viable community for all of us,” Rowley said as he prepares to assume the chairmanship of Caricom on January 1.
Rowley said the successful management of the health aspects of COVID-19 by the concerted effort of all arms of the community — member states, institutions and the citizens, 'demonstrated without a doubt that the answer to COVID-19 is Caricom.
“In the recovery phase, we must employ the same collective, coordinated and focussed actions that allowed us to control the spread of the virus,” the chairman said.
